Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Lead by 87 Points; All Standings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Lead by 87 Points; All Standings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Haryana Steelers wins and reaches spot 4. Check All standings here.
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Published:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the latest standings and rankings of all teams.

|

(Photo: prokabaddi.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the latest standings and rankings of all teams.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023. The PKL 2023 is now in action, with 12 teams competing, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 87 points. Out of 21 matches played so far, they won 16, lost 2, and 3 games ended in a draw. Puneri Paltan are closely following behind them with 86 points. Dabang Delhi KC is at third position in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 74 points.

Let us check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below today on 17 February 2024.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Patna Pirates Wins; Check Latest Standings of All Teams

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers21153387
2Puneri Paltan20152386
3Dabang Delhi KC21126374
4Haryana Steelers20136170
5Patna Pirates22118368
6Gujarat Giants20128065
7Bengal Warriors21910255
8Bengaluru Bulls20711248
9Tamil Thalaivas21813046
10U Mumba21613242
11UP Yoddhas19415129
12Telugu Titans20218017
Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers at Spot 1 Again After Today's Win

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Matches Today

On 17 February 2024, the PKL 2023 matches played were Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, and U.P Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants.

You can watch live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The live telecast is available on the Star Sports Network channel on TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Playoffs

Six teams including Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, and Gujarat Giants have qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Playoff matches.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants at Position 4 After Today's Win; Details

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 87 points.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT