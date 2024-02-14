Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Dabang Delhi KC Won; All Team Standings on 14 February

PKL 2023 Points Table: Dabang Delhi KC Won; All Team Standings on 14 February

PKL 2023 Points Table: Dabang Delhi KC beat Tamil Thalaivas; Check all teams standings here.
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Published:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the position of all teams in the Pro Kabaddi Standings.

|

(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the position of all teams in the Pro Kabaddi Standings.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023. The PKL 2023 is now in action, with 12 teams competing, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 82 points. Out of 20 matches played so far, they won 14, lost 3, and 3 games ended in a draw. Puneri Platan are closely following behind them with 81 points. Dabang Delhi KC is at third position in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 69 points.

Let us check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below after Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas, and Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan matches today.

Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers at Spot 1 Again After Today's Win

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers20143382
2Puneri Paltan19142381
3Dabang Delhi KC21126374
4Patna Pirates21117368
5Gujarat Giants20128065
6Haryana Steelers18116160
7Bengal Warriors2099254
8Bengaluru Bulls20711248
9Tamil Thalaivas21813046
10U Mumba20612241
11UP Yoddhas19415129
12Telugu Titans19217017
Also ReadPKL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Giants at Position 4 After Today's Win; Details

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Matches Today

On 14 February 2024, the PKL 2023 matches played were Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas, and Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan.

You can watch live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The live telecast is available on the Star Sports Network channel on TV.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Playoffs

Five teams including Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, and Gujarat Giants have qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Playoff matches.

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 82 points.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT