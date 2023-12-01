Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Schedule, Start Date, Teams, Venue, and Live Streaming

PKL 2023: The date, schedule, and teams are mentioned here for fans.
(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)
Pro Kabaddi League is back after a four-year hiatus. One should note that the schedule, teams, and format for the tenth season are already announced for interested viewers. You must take note of the schedule and live streaming details of the PKL 2023 in India. According to the latest official details, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is set to begin on Saturday, 2 December. You can go through the latest details about the tournament here if you want to watch it.
Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is scheduled to take place for two months, from 2 December to 21 February 2024. It is set to begin at the Arena by TransStadia Stadium in Ahmedabad and then shift to each of the franchise's home cities. You should take note of the teams and schedule of the tournament here.
The schedule for the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is stated below for those who want to know:
2-7 December 2023: Ahmedabad
8-13 December 2023: Bengaluru
15-20 December 2023: Pune
22-27 December 2023: Chennai
29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024: Noida
5-10 January 2024: Mumbai
2-17 January 2024: Jaipur
19-24 January 2024: Hyderabad
26-31 January 2024: Patna
2-7 February 2024: Delhi
9-14 February 2024: Kolkata
16-21 February 2024: Panchkula
Let's take a look at the teams that will participate in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023:
Bengal Warriors
Bengaluru Bulls
Dabang Delhi KC
Gujarat Giants
Haryana Steelers
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates
Puneri Paltan
Tamil Thalaivas
Telugu Titans
U Mumba
UP Yoddhas
The first match of the PKL 2023 will take place between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans on Saturday, 2 December. The match will start at 8 am IST.
Gujarat Giants will play against Telugu Titans on Saturday, at the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.
Viewers can watch the live telecast of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 or PKL on the Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming of the tournament will be available on the Disney+Hotstar mobile app and website.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 will be conducted across ten venues. The list of the venues is mentioned here:
The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune
SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida
DOME by NSCI, Mumbai
SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna
Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)