India vs Australia T20 Series: Squad, Schedule, & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India against Australia in the T20I series.
(Photo: PTI)
According to the latest official details, the Australia men’s cricket team are touring India to play five T20I matches scheduled in November 2023. It is important to note that in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Australia won against India by 6 wickets. The Australian team toured India in September, to play three ODI matches where India won the first two. Fans should note that the India vs Australia T20 series is scheduled to begin on 23 November.
Before the T20I series begin, Suryakumar Yadav has been declared the captain of team India for the five-match tournament. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is the vice-captain for the series. Cricket fans are excited to watch the India vs Australia T20 series that will start on Thursday. You can watch the live streaming from anywhere you want on the planned dates.
Let's take a look at the India vs Australia T20I match dates, timings, and venue here:
1st T20I: Thursday, 23 November 2023, 7 pm IST - Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam.
2nd T20I: Sunday, 26 November 2023, 7 pm IST - Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
3rd T20I: Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 7 pm IST - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
4th T20I: Friday, 1 December 2023, 7 pm IST - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.
5th T20I: Sunday, 3 December 2023, 7 pm IST - M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
The team for India includes Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice Captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), and Washington Sundar.
The team for Australia includes Matthew Wade (Captain), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, and Sean Abbott. Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, and Adam Zampa will also take part.
Viewers can watch the India vs Australia T20I series live telecast on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels on the scheduled dates.
It is important to note that the live streaming of the series will be available on the JioCinema app and website for fans in India.
