Women’s Big Bash League 2023: Schedule and WBBL Live Streaming Details in India

The Women's Big Bash League 2023 has officially commenced on 19 October. The first match of the tournament was played between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars, as per the schedule. Fans across the globe can watch the live streaming of the tournament from anywhere they want. One should note that the WBBL 2023 final is scheduled to take place on 2 December. It is important to know the match dates and timings if you want to watch the live streaming.

We will provide all the latest details about the Women's Big Bash League 2023 for Indian fans. You can know the live streaming channel and the schedule of WBBL 2023 here. One should note that Harmanpreet Kaur is the only Indian to be retained in WBBL and she will play her second season with Melbourne Renegades.