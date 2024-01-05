PKL 2023 Points Table: Dabang Delhi KC at Position 2 After Today's Win; Details

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is underway. It started from 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Puneri Paltan has been amazing so far in all the matches played so far. They are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 41 points after winning 8 matches out of 9 played. Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants are at position 2 and 3 after today's match. Top 6 teams of Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 will qualify for the playoff matches.