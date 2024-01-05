PKL 2023 Points Table: Dabang Delhi KC at Position 2 After Today's Win; Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Dabang Delhi KC at Position 2 After Today's Win; Details

Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Latest position of all teams in the standings. Dabang Delhi KC at position 2.
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Updated:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.

(Photo Courtesy: prokabaddi.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.</p></div>
Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is underway. It started from 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of PKL 2023-24, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Puneri Paltan has been amazing so far in all the matches played so far. They are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 41 points after winning 8 matches out of 9 played. Dabang Delhi KC and Gujarat Giants are at position 2 and 3 after today's match. Top 6 teams of Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 will qualify for the playoff matches.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Check out the latest updated PKL 2023 Points Table below to know the position of all 12 teams in the standings.

Pro Kabaddi Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan981041
2Dabang Delhi KC1063135
3Gujarat Giants1064034
4Jaipur Pink Panthers952233
5U Mumba862031
6Patna Pirates1055028
7Haryana Steelers954026
8Bengaluru Bulls1147026
9Bengal Warriors934222
10UP Yoddhas1137121
11Tamil Thalaivas927013
12Telugu Titans91808

PKL 2023: Matches Today

Two PKL matches were played today on 5 January 2023, including Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls.

PKL 2023 Season 10 Start Date

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.

PKL 2023 Season 10: Final Match

The final match of PKL season 10 will be played on 21 February 2024.

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Puneri Paltan is at the top position of the PKL 2023 Points Table with 41 points.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 8 points.

Published: 05 Jan 2024,09:45 PM IST

