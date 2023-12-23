Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kabaddi Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan Retain Spot 1; Latest Standings and Ranking

PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan Retain Spot 1; Latest Standings and Ranking

PKL 2023 Points Table and Standings: Telugu Titans have 7 points after winning their first match of the tournament.
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Published:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Check out the latest standings and rankings of all teams of Pro Kabaddi League.

(Photo: prokabaddi.com)

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table and Standings: Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will end on 21 February 2024, having started on 2 December 2023. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the twelve teams competing in the current Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 26 points. They played 6 matches so far, out of which they won 5 and lost 1. Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers are at second position in the Pro Kabaddi Standings Table with 21 points each. Let us check out the Pro Kabaddi Points Table Season 10 below, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan651026
2Bengal Warriors631221
3Haryana Steelers642021
4Jaipur Pink Panthers632120
5Gujarat Giants633018
6Patna Pirates633017
7U Mumba532016
8UP Yoddhas623115
9Bengaluru Bulls725014
10Dabang Delhi KC523012
11Tamil Thalaivas422010
12Telugu Titans50502

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Start Date

PKL 2023 started from Saturday, 2 December 2023.

When Will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 End?

PKL 2023 will end on 21 February 2024.

Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2023 Teams

A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing PKL 2023 including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Puneri Paltan is at the top of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 26 points.

Which Team Is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 7 points. They won 1 and lost 5 out of all the six games played so far.

