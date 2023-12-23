PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan Retain Spot 1; Latest Standings and Ranking

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table and Standings: Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 will end on 21 February 2024, having started on 2 December 2023. The Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are among the twelve teams competing in the current Pro Kabaddi League.

Puneri Paltan is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 26 points. They played 6 matches so far, out of which they won 5 and lost 1. Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers are at second position in the Pro Kabaddi Standings Table with 21 points each. Let us check out the Pro Kabaddi Points Table Season 10 below, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.