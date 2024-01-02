PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams on Day 53

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League kicked off from 2 December 2023 and will end on 21 February 2024. Currently, 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023.
Puneri Paltan are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 36 points. They won 7 and lost 1 out of all the 8 matches played so far. Gujarat Giants are at second spot in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 34 points after winning 6 and losing 4 matches. They lost today's match against Dabang Delhi KC by 7 points. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table after winning just 1 out of 9 matches.
PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings After Match 53
Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Points
|1
|Puneri Paltan
|8
|7
|1
|0
|36
|2
|Gujarat Giants
|10
|6
|4
|0
|34
|3
|Dabang Delhi KC
|9
|5
|3
|1
|30
|4
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8
|4
|2
|2
|28
|5
|Patna Pirates
|9
|5
|4
|0
|27
|6
|U Mumba
|7
|5
|2
|0
|26
|7
|Haryana Steelers
|8
|5
|3
|0
|26
|8
|Bengaluru Bulls
|10
|4
|6
|0
|25
|9
|Bengal Warriors
|9
|3
|4
|2
|22
|10
|UP Yoddhas
|10
|3
|6
|1
|21
|11
|Tamil Thalaivas
|9
|2
|7
|0
|13
|12
|Telugu Titans
|9
|1
|8
|0
|8
Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings
Each winning team gets 5 points. If the match ends in a draw, both the teams get 3 points. However, the losing team gets 1 point, if it loses by 7 or less points, and zero point, if it loses by more than 7 points.
PKL 2023 Season 10 Start Date
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 started on 2 December 2023.
PKL 2023 Season 10 End Date
Pro Kabaddi Season 10 will end on 21 February 2024.
Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Puneri Paltan is at the top position of the PKL 2023 Points Table with 36 points.
Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?
Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with just 8 points.
