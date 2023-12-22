PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top; Latest Standings and Rankings

PKL 2023 Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December 2023 and will conclude on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are clashing in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Puneri Paltan is leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 26 points. They played 6 matches so far, out of which they won 5 and lost 1. Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers are at second position in the Pro Kabaddi Standings Table with 21 and 20 points respectively. Let us check out the Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2023 below, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.