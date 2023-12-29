PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan at Top; Check Latest Standings & Rankings

Pro Kabaddi Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 started from 2 December 2023 and will conclude on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023.

Puneri Paltan are leading the PKL 2023 points table with 31 points. They have won 6 and lost 1 out of the 7 matches played so far. Jaipur Pink Panthers are at second position in the PKL standings with 28 points. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table with points.