PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers at Top Positions

Pro Kabaddi PKL 2023 Points Table and Standings: Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers are at the top positions.
Saima Andrabi
Kabaddi
Published:

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.

(Photo: prokabaddi.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings of All Teams.</p></div>
Pro Kabaddi PKL 2023 Points Table and Standings: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) commenced from 2 December 2023 and will conclude on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are clashing in the ongoing PKL 2023.

Puneri Paltan is currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 26 points. They played 6 matches so far, out of which they won 5 and lost 1. Jaipur Pink Panthers are at second position in the standings table with 25 points after winning 4 and losing 2 matches. Gujarat Giants are at spot 3 in the PKL standings with 23 points. The performance of Telugu Titans has been quite disappointing in the current season of Pro Kabaddi. They are at the bottom position in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table, and won only 1 match out of 6.

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning the standings and rankings of all teams.

PKL 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Puneri Paltan651026
2Jaipur Pink Panthers742125
3Gujarat Giants743023
4Bengal Warriors732222
5U Mumba642021
6Haryana Steelers642021
7Bengaluru Bulls835019
8Patna Pirates633017
9UP Yoddhas724115
10Dabang Delhi KC523012
11Tamil Thalaivas624011
12Telugu Titans71608

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Start Date

PKL 2023 started from Saturday, 2 December 2023.

When Will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 End?

PKL 2023 will end on 21 February 2024.

Pro Kabaddi League PKL 2023 Teams

A total of 12 teams are participating in the ongoing PKL 2023 including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Puneri Paltan is at the top of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 26 points.

Which Team is at the Bottom of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Telugu Titans is at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 7 points. They won 1 and lost 6 out of all the seven games played so far.

