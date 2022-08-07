Kabaddi Players Strike Gold At PKL Season 9 Player Auction
At the PKL Player Auction, 130 players from each of the four player categories were sold to the 12 franchisees.
On the 5th and 6th of August 2022 in Mumbai, Mashal Sports successfully held the player auctions for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 edition.
At the two-day event, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas, was the most expensive purchase. Over the course of the two days of the Player Auction, 130 players from each of the four player categories were sold to the 12 franchisees.
“I have not won the Pro Kabaddi League with a team other than Bengaluru Bulls. So, I will try my best to help the Tamil Thalaivas win the title in the upcoming season. I feel really proud that the Tamil Thalaivas Coach and management are showing their trust for me. I will look to play even better in the next season,” said Pawan Kumar Sehrawat.
PKL giants continue to rule
The auction's highlight was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who broke the all-time record after being purchased by Tamil Thalaivas for a staggering INR 2.26 crore.
The auction's highlight was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who broke the all-time record after being purchased by Tamil Thalaivas for a staggering INR 2.26 crore.
Bengaluru Bulls became Vikash Khandola's new team after he was acquired for INR 1.70 crore. The raider rose to the position of second-most costly purchase in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction.
Pardeep Narwal rejoined the UP Yoddhas team after the franchisee used the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card at INR 90 lakh.
Category B
The most expensive Category B player at the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction, Raider Guman Singh, was purchased by U Mumba for a whopping INR 1.21 crore.
In addition, Sunil Kumar, a defender, was the second most expensive player in Category B. Jaipur Pink Panthers purchased him for INR 90 lakh.
Category C
Amirhossein Bastami, who was acquired by Haryana Steelers for a startling INR 65.10 lakh, stood out in Category C. In the meantime, Ravi Kumar surprised everyone by being bought by Dabang Delhi K.C. for 64.10.
Having been bought by the Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Giants, respectively, Neeraj Narwal (INR 43 lakh) and Rinku Narwal (INR 40 lakh) also made significant earnings.
Total Amount Spent By Franchises
Bengal Warriors - 4.22 crore
Bengaluru Bulls - 4.37 crore
Dabang Delhi K.C. - 4.31 crore
Jaipur Pink Panthers - 4.37 crore
Patna Pirates - 4.31 crore
Puneri Paltan - 4.38 crore
Tamil Thalaivas - 4.40 crore
Telugu Titans - 4.38 crore
U Mumba - 4.22 crore
UP Yoddha - 4.29 crore
Gujarat Giants - 3.85 crore
Haryana Steelers - 3.76 crore
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.