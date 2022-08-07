Kabaddi Players Strike Gold At PKL Season 9 Player Auction

PKL giants continue to rule

The auction's highlight was Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who broke the all-time record after being purchased by Tamil Thalaivas for a staggering INR 2.26 crore.

Bengaluru Bulls became Vikash Khandola's new team after he was acquired for INR 1.70 crore. The raider rose to the position of second-most costly purchase in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction.

Pardeep Narwal rejoined the UP Yoddhas team after the franchisee used the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card at INR 90 lakh.