ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi League Season Nine Set to Commence From 7 October

The player auction for the upcoming PKL season was held on 5th and 6th August.

PTI
Published
Sports
1 min read
Pro Kabaddi League Season Nine Set to Commence From 7 October
i

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to welcome back fans to the stadiums when it begins on 7 October, the organisers announced on Friday.

The player auction for the upcoming ninth season was held on 5th and 6th August, Mashal Sports, organisers of the event, said in a media release.

The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad and will go on till mid-December.
ADVERTISEMENT

The last season of the league had been held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner VIVO PKL said: "We are enthusiastic about the upcoming vivo PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars."

Also Read

Kabaddi Players Strike Gold At PKL Season 9 Player Auction

Kabaddi Players Strike Gold At PKL Season 9 Player Auction

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports

Topics:  Pro Kabaddi League   Pro Kabaddi   PKL 2022 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×