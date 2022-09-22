Julius Baer Generation Cup: R Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi Storm Into Quarter-Finals

Teenage Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa moved to the quarterfinals after finishing second and fourth respectively in the preliminary phase of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament early on Thursday.

While World Champion Magnus Carlsen finished with 34 points, way ahead of the second-placed Erigaisi, who had 25 points, American Hans Niemann took the third spot with 24 points.