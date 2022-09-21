Julius Baer Cup: Carlsen Takes Lead; India’s Erigaisi Just One Point Behind

A day after he courted controversy, sensationally quitting his game with American star Hans Niemann after playing just one move, world champion Magnus Carlsen let his chess do the talking in the Julius Baer Generation Cup -- the seventh leg of the USD1.6 million Meltwater Champions chess tour -- wresting back the lead on an entertaining day of chess.

Ahead of the final day of the preliminary stage, the Norwegian overhauled Indian youngster Arjun Erigaisi on the leaderboard with three wins and a draw to finish with 25 out of a maximum 36 points so far on Wednesday.

Carlsen managed to emerge leader despite having controversially thrown his Round 6 game against Hans Niemann, seemingly in protest over alleged cheating.