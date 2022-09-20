Magnus Carlsen Resigns After Opening Move Against Hans Niemann in Online Match

World chess champion Magnus Carlsen shockingly resigned after making just one move in an online match against American Hans Niemann during the Julius Baer Generation Cup on Monday.
(Photo: IANS)
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen shocked one and all by resigning from an online match against American teenager Hans Niemann after making just one move, reigniting the controversial feud between the two chess players.
Carlsen, who began his first move with black piece after Niemann at the Julius Baer Generation Cup on Monday, controversially brought the game to a halt by quitting from just as the American finished his second move with the white piece.
The match between both the players was streamed live on chess24.com and the Norwegians abrupt exit left everyone, including the commentators surprised.
“Magnus Carlsen just resigned. Got up and left,” said commentator and Indian chess grandmaster Tania Sachdev.
“Switched off his camera, and that’s all we know right now. We’re going to try to get an update on this.”
Both Carlsen and Niemann had met earlier this month at the Sinquefield Cup, where the American upset the Norwegian.
Carlsen’s actions had ignited a debate in the chess world as to whether or not Niemann might have cheated during the course of their match.
Though the Norwegian did not make any further comments regarding the same, American Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura had claimed that the Norwegian might have felt Niemann cheated as there was no other valid reason for Carlsen to take such a step.
Niemann had offered a respone to the cheating allegations levelled against him during an interview at the Sinquefield Cup. The young American denied all the accusations.
