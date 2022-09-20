Magnus Carlsen Resigns After Opening Move Against Hans Niemann in Online Match

Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen shocked one and all by resigning from an online match against American teenager Hans Niemann after making just one move, reigniting the controversial feud between the two chess players.

Carlsen, who began his first move with black piece after Niemann at the Julius Baer Generation Cup on Monday, controversially brought the game to a halt by quitting from just as the American finished his second move with the white piece.

The match between both the players was streamed live on chess24.com and the Norwegians abrupt exit left everyone, including the commentators surprised.