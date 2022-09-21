Julius Baer Generation Cup: Carlsen Applauds Praggnanandhaa After Thrilling Draw

Speaking on the draw against Carlsen, he said “He had already played this line against Arjun in the first game. I was checking it this morning. The set five is already completely crushing for white; so I am upset that I couldn’t finish him off then.”

At the time of writing, Praggnandhaa was placed third in the tournament standings, with 18 points. Carlsen was topping the charts with 22 points, while Arjun Erigaisi was in second place with 21 points.

The Julius Baer Generation Cup is the seventh leg of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. Prior to this draw, the 17-year-old from Chennai had beaten the Norwegian twice in online matches.