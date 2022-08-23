Teenage Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Leading a Chess Ascetic's Life

This month has been memorable for the 12th standard student. For, early this month, his team -- India-2 -- won the bronze medal at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, and Praggnanandhaa also won the bronze for his individual performance.

On August 10, he celebrated his birthday and followed it up with victories over Carlsen and finishing runner-up in the FTX Crypto Cup.

"He will participate in the Dubai Open now and then return home," Nagalakshmi said.

Sporting the sacred ash on his forehead, Praggnanandhaa makes his first move after praying to the Almighty.

Practicing chess for about five-six hours, attending online chess classes, Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali are not interested in films or television shows.

"Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali watch television only when they are having meals. They do not have anything like favourite dishes or movie actors. They like homemade food and do not order pizzas, noodles online as they are very particular about eating healthy food," Nagalakshmi said.

At home, the siblings play chess and also "discuss and dissect" other games.