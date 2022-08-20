Jhulan Goswami To Retire From International Cricket After England Series

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami will retire from international cricket after the series against England women.
On 24 September, veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami will call curtains to her illustrious international career. The 'Chakdaha Express' will be retiring from international cricket following the Indian women's team's tour of England.
The 39-year-old pacer was not a part of the national side in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in July, which sparked speculations regarding her future.
Whilst she will be making a comeback in the squad for the England tour, it will be Jhulan's last expedition with the Indian team.
Harmanpreet Kaur's team will play three T20I matches and as many ODIs against the Lionesses in September. Jhulan has been selected for the ODI series, and if everything works out according to plans, she will be receiving a grand farewell at the home of cricket, Lord's, in the final ODI on 24 September.
Jhulan’s international career has not only been about a plethora of spectacular moments but also about exemplary longevity. Having made her debut against England in January 2002, she has already completed over two decades at the highest level. Jhulan also boasts of having the second-longest Test career among female cricketers, behind only New Zealand’s Vera Burt.
The speedster from West Bengal is currently topping the leading wicket-takers list in women’s ODIs, having scalped 252 wickets in 201 appearances for India. To date, she remains the only female cricketer to have picked up over 200 wickets in the fifty-over format.
As for her statistics in other formats, Jhulan has picked up 44 Test wickets despite playing only 12 matches, while in 68 T20I games, she scalped 56 wickets. Albeit known predominantly for her pace and swing, the West Bengal-born cricketer was also an effective contributor with the bat at times, and her 1924 international runs can testify.
India's ODI squad for England tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues.
