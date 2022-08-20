India Women vs England Women: India Announce Squad, Navgire Gets Maiden Call-up

India Women vs England Women: Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Indian team.
(Photo: PTI)
On Friday, the Indian women's cricket team announced squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England women, which begins on September 10.
Both teams will be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, with senior fast bowler Jhulan Goswami making a comeback in the ODI squad. The 39-year-old Goswami had missed the tour of Sri Lanka in July amid speculations about her international future.
On the other hand, Jemimah Rodrigues, who was ruled out of The Hundred in England with a wrist injury, was named in both squads.
Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh returned to the T20I squad but batter Yastika Bhatia, who had made an appearance in the CWG 2022 final as a concussion substitute lost her place in the T20I squad, but she was retained in the ODI squad.
Allrounder Dayalan Hemalatha, who last played a T20I in 2019, was also recalled to the squad. She has also been picked for the ODIs, where her last appearance came at home against South Africa in 2021.
India will play three T20Is in England on September 10, 13 and 15, followed by three ODIs on September 18, 21 and 24.
India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), R Gayakwad, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire
India ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Jemimah Rodrigues
