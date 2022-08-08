CWG 2022: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Rues Trend of Mistakes in Big Finals

"I am someone who is always looking for one more batter in the side. Unfortunately, we're working on that. Once we get that, this thing [collapsing] will go away."

"After losing two crucial wickets, the way Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues) and I batted was much needed at that time. You need to hold your nerves. We were nearly there."

“Maybe if Pooja (Vastrakar) or I were around, we could've won the game. But that is part of the game; sometimes some things you can't control. It is great learning for us," she added.

Although India ended on the losing side in the summit clash, Harmanpreet is "happy and satisfied" with her side's CWG campaign.

"I know we were close to winning gold, but all around our performance was great. This is the first time we got to play in this tournament and we're happy to have won a silver medal.