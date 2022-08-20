India Women vs England Women: India Announce Squad, Navgire Gets Maiden Call-up

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh returned to the T20I squad but batter Yastika Bhatia, who had made an appearance in the CWG 2022 final as a concussion substitute lost her place in the T20I squad, but she was retained in the ODI squad.



Allrounder Dayalan Hemalatha, who last played a T20I in 2019, was also recalled to the squad. She has also been picked for the ODIs, where her last appearance came at home against South Africa in 2021.



India will play three T20Is in England on September 10, 13 and 15, followed by three ODIs on September 18, 21 and 24.