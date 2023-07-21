Jasprit Bumrah To Play Practice Matches at NCA, Rishabh Pant Starts Batting

BCCI issued updates on five injured cricketers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action since September 2022 owing to a back injury, is nearing a return to the grass and will be featuring in practice matches soon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed.
Bumrah, who had gone through a successful surgery earlier this year in New Zealand’s Christchurch, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The player recently uploaded a video on his Instagram handle, where he is seeing bowling at the nets.
“The two fast bowlers are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games,” BCCI’s statement read.
The board, meanwhile, has also issued updates on three other members of the Indian cricket team who are currently on their road to recovery. Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter who was involved in a horrific car accident in December 2022, has commenced batting and keeping in the nets.
Meanwhile, batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who are recovering from thigh and back problems respectively, have also resumed batting in the nets, with the board’s medical team being ‘satisfied’ with their progress.
“They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days,” the statement further added.
