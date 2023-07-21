Need to Keep Learning What We Can Do Next Time: Jaiswal on Missing Century

Over missing out on a chance to score his second Test century on the trot on Day One of the second Test against West Indies, India’s left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said he would learn from it and try to overcome the disappointment in future.

Put in to bat first by West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma shared a 139-run opening stand, before the former was out for 57 off 74 balls, giving a catch to deep gully after trying to chase a wide delivery off Jason Holder. By the time day’s play ended, India reached 288-4 in 84 overs, with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 87.

"Of course I'm disappointed, but it happens in cricket. I've to keep learning and make sure what I can do the next time I come in that situation. It's okay, it's cricket. Every time the desire is to ensure how well I can contribute and play well for the team. That's the thought in every match -- to set a good platform for the team."