India vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Nears Ton on 500th International Match

Following the theme that was firmly established in Dominica, India exuded uncontested dominance in the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies, which commenced on 20 July in Port of Spain’s Queen’s Park Oval. After being asked to bat first by the opposition skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite, India ended Day 1 on 288/4.
After West Indies – to some extent – pulled things back in the second session by dismissing four Indian batters, the third session was all about Virat Kohli’s excellence, with Ravindra Jadeja also playing a crucial hand.
The pair initially opted to bat with a cautious approach, but the shots were eventually called once they had found footing. In the 60th over, Kohli struck two consecutive boundaries off Kemar Roach’s bowling, before completing his 30th Test half-century seven overs later – in what happens to be his 500th match in international cricket.
Jadeja, too, looked in complete control, as the Indians barely gave any opportunities to Jason Holder & Co. in their desperate bid to make in-roads. Brathwaite used seven bowling options, including himself and the young Alick Athanaze, albeit his bowlers looked lacklustre.
Kohli ended the day unbeaten on 87 runs from 161 deliveries – only 13 runs away from what will be his 29th century in this format of the game. His partner, Jadeja is unbeaten on 36 runs from 84 deliveries.
Openers Score Half-Centuries Before West Indies Stage ‘Mini’ Comeback
Earlier, India had an excellent start with the bat, accumulating 121 runs without the loss of any wickets in the first session, with both openers – Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal – scoring half-centuries. With the pitch having very little purchase for the bowlers, West Indies’ skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite’s decision to bowl first was deemed illogical by many, and the criticism only grew when the Indian openers started amassing runs without breaking any sweat.
The first breakthrough arrived in the 32nd over, with Holder getting an edge off Jaiswal’s willow when the batting prodigy was on 57, and deployed wide of gully, debutant Kirk McKenzie did not let his team down as he completed a commendable catch.
Still adapting to a new role at number three, Shubman Gill could not make an impressive yet again, edging a Kemar Roach delivery straight to the gloves of Joshua Da Silva when he was batting on 10.
Three overs later, spinner Jomel Warrican opened his wickets tally as he outfoxed Rohit Sharma with his spin, getting the Indian skipper’s wicket when he was batting on 80.
Ajinkya Rahane, who has been re-instated as the vice-captain of the Test team, could not last long either, scoring only 8 runs from 36 deliveries. Trying to defend a Shannon Gabriel defender, the veteran batter dragged the ball to his stumps.
