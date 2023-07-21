India vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Nears Ton on 500th International Match

Following the theme that was firmly established in Dominica, India exuded uncontested dominance in the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies, which commenced on 20 July in Port of Spain’s Queen’s Park Oval. After being asked to bat first by the opposition skipper, Kraigg Brathwaite, India ended Day 1 on 288/4.

After West Indies – to some extent – pulled things back in the second session by dismissing four Indian batters, the third session was all about Virat Kohli’s excellence, with Ravindra Jadeja also playing a crucial hand.