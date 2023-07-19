Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures Announced, India To Start Campaign on 2 September vs Pak

The schedule for Men's Asia Cup 2023 was released on Wednesday, 19 July, following months of delay owing to a dispute regarding host nation. The competition will be played in four venues across two countries – Lahore and Multan in Pakistan; Kandy and Colombo in Sri Lanka – and will run from 30 August to 17 September.

The first match of the competition will see Pakistan, the tournament hosts, taking on Nepal at the Multan International Cricket Stadium. India, meanwhile, will start their campaign on 2 September, with a match against the green shirts at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.