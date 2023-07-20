Asia Cup 2023: Head Coach Rahul Dravid Comments on India and Pakistan’s Clash

“The schedule is out. You have to qualify for the Super Fours to play Pakistan three times. One step at a time, I don't believe in counting my chickens too much,” he said in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter.

“I know we are going to play Pakistan and Nepal in the first two games, so we need to focus on that. We need to play good cricket. We need to win those games and see where the tournament goes. If we get the opportunity to play them three times, it's fantastic. That would mean we reach the final of the tournament and hopefully, Pakistan has reached the final as well and that will be a great team, great contest and great for us,” he added.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B.