IPL 2022 Final Date: Qualified Teams, IPL Match Timings, Venue and Schedule

Tata IPL 2022 final date and match time details
(Photo: Twitter/@IPL)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has almost reached its end. Now, there are only two games left – Qualifier 2 and the final game. IPL 2022 is also nearing the end of its business and as the date for the final nears, the enthusiasm among the viewers has also doubled up. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the final to take place to know who will win the trophy for this season.
As we are coming close to the end date of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, it is important for everyone to note down certain important details.
The Tata IPL 2022 final match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 29 May 2022. It is to be noted that the match will be playeducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The change in the match timings indicates that the toss will be held at 7:30 pm (IST) instead of 7:00 pm( IST). Viewers are requested to take note of the changes if they do not want to miss the live event.
While the Gujarat Titans (GT) have qualified for the final, the second finalist will be decided in the Qualifier 2, to be played between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, 27 May.
