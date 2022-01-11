VIVO Pull Out of IPL Title Sponsorship, Tata Group Set to Step In: Reports

IPL's title sponsor Vivo is reportedly set to pull out of their deal, this time for good, according to Cricbuzz.

Tata Group though is set to take over as the new sponsor of IPL, it was decided in the BCCI's Governing Council meeting on Tuesday, the website added.

"Vivo has exited and the Tatas will be title sponsors," the IPL chairman told Cricbuzz confirming the development.