VIVO Pull Out of IPL Title Sponsorship, Tata Group Set to Step In: Reports
Vivo was paying the BCCI Rs 439.8 per season.
IPL's title sponsor Vivo is reportedly set to pull out of their deal, this time for good, according to Cricbuzz.
Tata Group though is set to take over as the new sponsor of IPL, it was decided in the BCCI's Governing Council meeting on Tuesday, the website added.
"Vivo has exited and the Tatas will be title sponsors," the IPL chairman told Cricbuzz confirming the development.
Vivo, the Chinese phone company, had suspended their sponsorship of the T20 tournament in 2020 as well, following border tensions between India and China. Back then, Dream 11 had come on board, shelling out Rs 222 crore for the season.
Vivo though returned as the IPL sponsor for the 2021 season that was played in the UAE, however, they have once again pulled out of their commitment with one season left in their five year deal that was costing them Rs 439.8 per season.
