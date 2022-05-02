KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
KKR vs RR IPL match will played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
The 47th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, 2 May 2022.
Both RR and KKR lost their last matches of this season of IPL against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), respectively.
Match Venue: KKR Vs RR match on Monday will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of the RR vs KKR IPL match.
RR vs KKR IPL 2022 Match Time
Kolkata vs Rajasthan match is slated to commence at 7.30 pm IST on Monday.
How and where to watch RR vs KKR IPL match live stream online?
KKR vs RR IPL match can be live streamed online on the official app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch KKR vs RR IPL match live on TV?
Live telecast of RR vs KKR IPL match can be watched online on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks
Rajasthan Royals currently hold the third position in IPL points table 2022 with 12 points, while Kolkata Knight Riders are at eighth spot with 6 points.
