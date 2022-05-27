IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Face In-Form RCB For a Spot in the Final

After losing to Gujarat Titans in Tuesday's Qualifier 1, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will face a stern challenge against Faf du Plessis' formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore in Friday's Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rajasthan have been a solid team in the ongoing IPL edition, which was very much evident during the league stage of the tournament as they finished at the second spot in the points table. However, Royals didn't have a great outing against Gujarat in Qualifier 1, especially because their bowlers failed to deliver under the pressure situation. They now face RCB, who are peaking at the right time in the tournament.

The winner of this match will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.