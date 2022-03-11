India vs West Indies Women’s World Cup 2022: Date, Time and Live Streaming

India vs West Indies match on 12 March 2022.
The Indian women's team is set to play against West Indies on Saturday, 12 March 2022. This is the tenth match of the 2022 ICC World Cup.
The Women in Blue team is set to display way more intent to bring the team's campaign on track while they play against a dangerous West Indies in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.
The Indian women's team is going through a mixed campaign as they have registered one win and one loss in the match so far.
The Women in Blue started their campaign with a 107 runs win over the Pakistan team. However, in the second match against New Zealand, team India registered a 62-run loss.
Here are all the details that you need to know regarding the live streaming of India vs West Indies ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Saturday, 12 March 2022.
ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 India vs West Indies Date and Time?
The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 between India and West Indies is scheduled to begin from 6:30 a.m. IST on Saturday, 12 March 2022.
ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 India vs West Indies Venue?
The match will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton as per the latest reports.
Where to watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 India vs West Indies?
Viewers can watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India vs West Indies match on the Star Sports Network on 12 March 2022, starting at 6:30 a.m. IST.
The channels that have broadcasting rights include Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu.
Where to watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 India vs West Indies live streaming?
The viewers who want to watch live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 India vs West Indies match can watch it live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Viewers can watch the match on TV or on the app at their convenience on Saturday, 12 March 2022 at 6:30 a.m.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)