India's World Cup Glory: Five Decades of Grit, Now Crowned as Champions

The Indian women's cricket team pulled off a magnificent win over South Africa in the ODI World Cup Final. India were the favourites, but this win didn't come easily.

It was hard fought.

The South Africans, also looking for their maiden title, weren't giving up easily — especially Captain Laura Wolvaardt, who made a superb century, but it went in vain.

For women's cricket in India, this was a breakthrough moment. Remember, this was the third time India had entered the final of the ODI World Cup.

In 2005, they had been beaten by Australia. In 2017, they were beaten by England. And it seemed that this title was elusive — any world title, in fact. India had also reached the T20 World Cup Final in 2020, where they lost against Australia.