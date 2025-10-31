Exodus 14:14 — Jemimah Rodrigues' Art Of Staying Still Amid Adversity & Hatred

Days later, when Jemimah walked into the post-match press conference after India’s historic win over Australia, the smile was gone. In its place were tears — long-suppressed, now freely flowing. This victory was not only about the runs and the hoorahs, the celebrations and the milestones. For Rodrigues, it was about a personal battle she had not informed the media about.

But now, she will. For, she feels it will help cricketers going through the same slump that she had experienced.

Recalling the last month, she says: