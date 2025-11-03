2025 Is Women’s 1983 Moment? No, They Win Every Day. Only, You Didn’t Notice.

But 1978 seems in the distant past, and situation must have improved for the female cricketers following Kapil Dev’s ’83 heroics?

Ideally, it should have. This is not a very ideally world.

The next Women’s World Cup hosted by India was two decades later — in 1997. Unlike the previous instance, where only three touring teams turned up, this was a robust competition with eleven participants. And unlike the previous instance, where India lost all of their matches, the hosts qualified for the semi-final.

Had it not been for Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s spell, India might have qualified for the final. Albeit they did not, they were invited for the final, held in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens stadium.