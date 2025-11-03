Women's World Cup Final: Where Are The Indian Women? At The Top Of The World.

Into the hands — and it popped out. Into the hands again — and out once more. Into the hands for a third time, and this time, it stayed.

Amanjot Kaur had finally completed the catch — and, with it, she scripted history like never before. Laura Wolvaardt, who had crafted a sublime century and looked poised to script a Travis Head-like finish, with Rohit Sharma being in attendance, was gone. Sent packing, to the dugout.