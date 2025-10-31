Women's World Cup: In India Vs India, India Win. Matriarchy 1, Misogyny 0.

This time we have passed that line which we have been working hard for so many years. It's an amazing feeling. We are keen to win this World Cup because playing in home condition is very special to us and we just want to give it to our fans, to our families who have been praying for us for so many years. I think this is a great time for us to deliver for our fans and family and hopefully one more game to go and we will keep giving our best. We are not playing alone, they are always with us and we are so proud that every game they are coming and pushing us. I think they have been amazing even though when we lost we were getting messages that this World Cup is not the end, you guys are amazing and you can change the result any day, any time and I think that shows how involved they are with us. I think we are not alone and the entire country is with us.

Harmanpreet Kaur