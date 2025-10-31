Exodus 14:14 — Jemimah Rodrigues' Art Of Staying Still Amid Adversity & Hatred

To be honest, when I was dropped — obviously, coming into this World Cup after being dropped from the last one — I wanted to come out there not to prove a point, but to do whatever it takes for my team to win. I kept reminding myself of that, because it’s very easy to slip into the wrong mindset, and that mindset has never helped me. But I think today — not just today, even in the last few games — all I kept thinking about was how things hadn’t started well for me. It just kept getting worse and worse. First, I was dropped from the previous World Cup. Then I got out for zero in the first match. In the next one, I got a great start but couldn’t convert it. Then again, got out on zero, then a 30, and then I was dropped. So just when I felt, ‘Okay, now it’s going to happen,’ things just went downhill again. That’s why this knock is very special for me — because of everything I went through. To come out here and do it in front of my family, for my team, for my people here in Navi Mumbai — for this crowd — it means a lot. I think this has been my best knock so far. I’m saving one more for the finals.

Jemimah Rodrigues