India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI 2022: Date, Time, Live Streaming Details

Harmanpreet Kaur is leading the India team in the 1st ODI match against Sri Lanka Women.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The three-match One Day International (ODI) series between the Sri Lankan and Indian women's cricket teams is all set to begin with the first match on Friday, 1 July 2022. The match is scheduled to take place at the Pallakele International Cricket Ground in Kandy. Viewers are excited to watch the upcoming ODI series between India and Sri Lanka live on 1 July 2022. It is to be noted that the Indian Women won the three-match T20I series, which concluded recently, by 2-1.
However, the Sri Lanka Women won the last fixture of the series and gained some momentum. It is certain that the India Women will strive to continue their winning ways in the ODIs. India lost their last three series against New Zealand, England, and Australia. It has been ranked 4th in the ICC Women ODI team chart.
What is the date and time of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women First ODI 2022?
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match will take place on Friday, 1 July 2022 at 10:00 am IST.
What is the venue of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI 2022 match?
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI match is scheduled to be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.
Where to watch IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI Live Streaming in India?
The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI 2022 match can be watched live in the comfort of one's home. Viewers in India can watch the match on the FanCode app and website for free. The website that the viewers need to visit to watch the IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI Live Streaming is fancode.com.
How to watch India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI Live Streaming in Sri Lanka?
Viewers in Sri Lanka can watch the IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI Live Streaming on the YouTube channel of Sri Lanka cricket.
Who are playing in the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st ODI 2022 match?
The India Women team is led by Harmanpreet Kaur. The other members of the team are Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, and Deepti Sharma.
Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), and Harleen Deol will also play.
The captain of the Sri Lanka Team is Chamari Athapaththu. The other members are Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, and Achini Kulasuriya.
Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, and Tharika Sewwandi are also part of the team.