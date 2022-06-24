Wimbledon 2022: Date, Seeds, and How To Watch Live Stream & Telecast in India

Wimbledon 2022 Dates, Seeds, Livestreaming and telecast details
(Photo: Wimbledon)
The Wimbledon 2022 Championship is back with its new season. The popular Tennis tournament is all set to begin on Monday, 27 June 2022, at All England Club, London. The grass-court Grand Slam will attract top players from around the world.
Here are the top seeds and live streaming details of the Wimbledon 2022 Championship.
Novak Djokovic is the top seeded player in the Wimbledon men's singles, whereas the top-seeded player in the women's single is Iga Swiatek. Check the complete list here:
Men's Single
2. Rafael Nadal
3. Casper Ruud
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
5. Carlos Alcaraz
6. Felix Auger-Aliassime
7. Hubert Hurkacz
8. Matteo Berrettini
9. Cameron Norrie
10. Jannik Sinner
11. Taylor Fritz
12. Diego Schwartzman
13. Denis Shapovalov
14. Marin Cilec
15. Reilly Opelka
16. Pedro Carreno Busta
17. Roberto Bautista Agut
18. Grigor Dimitrov
19. Gael Monfils
20. Alex de Minaur
21. John Isner
22. Botic van de Zandschulp
23. Nikoloz Basilashvili
24. Frances Tiafoe
25. Holger Rune
26. Miomir Kecmanovic
27. Filip Krajinovic
28. Lorenzo Sonego
29. Daniel Evans
30. Jenson Brooksby
31. Tommy Paul
32. Sebastian Baez
Women's Single
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Anett Kontaveit
3. Ons Jabeur
4. Paula Badosa
5. Maria Sakkari
6. Karolina Pliskova
7. Danielle Collins
8. Jessica Pegula
9. Garbine Muguruza
10. Emma Raducanu
11. Coco Gauff
12. Jelena Ostapenko
13. Barbora Krejcikova
14. Belinda Bencic
15. Angelique Kerber
16. Simona Halep
17. Elena Rybakina
18. Jil Teichmann
19. Madison Keys
20. Amanda Anisimova
21. Camila Giorgi
22. Martina Trevisan
23. Beatriz Haddad Maia
24. Elise Mertens
25. Petra Kvitova
26. Sorana Cirstea
27. Yulia Putintseva
28. Alison Riske
29. Anhgelina Kalinina
30. Shelby Rogers
31. Kaia Kanepi
32. Sara Sorribes Tormo
Here are the live streaming details of Wimbledon Championship 2022.
How and where to watch Wimbledon 2022 matches live online in India?
Wimbledon 2022 championship matches can be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Where to watch Wimbledon 2022 matches live on TV in India?
The Star Sports Network will live telecast the Wimbledon 2022 matches on its Star Sports Select channel in India.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Wimbledon 2022 and other tournaments.
