Neeraj Chopra's Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022: Live Streaming

Watch Neeraj Chopra in action at the Stockholm Diamond League.
(Photo: IANS)
India's 24-year-old golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, is all set to show his prowess to fetch his first gold at Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022. The eminent Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022 will be a great platform for the young Indian athlete before the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2022.
In the Stockholm Diamond League Event 2022, Neeraj Chopra will compete against Jakub Vadlejch (Tokyo Olympic Silver medallist), Vitezslav Vesely (Bronze medallist), and Julian Weber and Helander from Germany.
Neeraj Chopra will participate in the javelin throw at the Stockholm Diamond event 2022 and try to clinch gold. The Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will take place on 30 June 2022 at Stockholm, Sweden. Neeraj Chopra has participated in Diamond meets earlier in 2017 and 2018 also but unfortunately has not been able to grab a gold medal.
The Stockholm Diamond League 2022 will commence at 11 pm (Indian Standard Time). The viewers will be able to witness the performance of Neeraj Chopra in the Stockholm Diamond Event 2022 after midnight.
Viewers who want to enjoy the live streaming to check each and every detail of the Stockholm Diamond Event 2022 should switch on to VOOT Select app. The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's Stockholm Diamond Event 2022 will be available on the VOOT Select app. Viewers should note that only subscribed users can access the VOOT Select.
The 2022 Neeraj Chopra's Stockholm Diamond Event will be broadcast on channels like Sports18 1 (SD) and Sports18 1 (HD).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)