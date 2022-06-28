India vs Ireland 2nd T20 Match 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Good news for cricket lovers, the 2nd T20 match between India and Ireland will be played on 28 June 2022. This will be the second and final match of the India Vs Ireland T20 two-match series 2022. Hardik Pandya is leading team India as captain in the T20I series of India vs Ireland.

The first match of India vs Ireland T20I series 2022 was played on Sunday, 26 June 2022. Hardik Pandya began his captaincy journey with this match and proved to be a good captain. The first T20I was interrupted by rain and the 20 overs game had to be reduced to 12 overs.

The 1st T20I was played at The Village, Dublin. Under the captainship of Hardik Pandya, team India won the match by seven wickets and is now leading the T20I series.