Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Embraces Mithali Raj's Journey

Taapsee is seen playing the role of Mithali Raj who is attempting to fulfil her dreams of creating a team, 'women in blue'. The trailer also goes on to showcase her natural talent for the sport, cricket, from a very young age. Although, due to societal pressures she finds it difficult to fulfil them.

The film is a biopic on the Indian cricketer Mithali Raj who challenged the societal norms when it comes to cricket. The film is all set to debut in theatres on 15 July.

The film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios.