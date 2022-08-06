India at CWG 2022, Day 8 Wrap: 3 Wrestling Golds, Women's Hockey Team Lose S/F

Six wrestlers were in action on Friday at the Commonwealth Games and each of them finished on the podium, taking India's total medal count to 26 - 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze.

Olympic bronze medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia bagged gold medals at the Victoria Park Arena at Coventry while Anshu Malik lost her gold medal match. Mohit Grewal and Divya Kakran both bagged a bronze each.

There was heartbreak for the Indian women's hockey team who draw Australia 1-1 in regulation time but were defeated 3-0 in the penalty shootout.

Here's a wrap of all of India's big results on Day 8 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.