CWG 2022: Sindhu, Srikanth, Sen Sail Into Badminton Singles Quarterfinals

Star Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, registered easy wins to storm into the quarterfinals of singles events at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Sindhu, a silver medallist at the 2018 edition, expectedly faced no resistance from Uganda's Husina Kobugabe, winning 21-10, 21-9 in her pre-quarterfinal match.

Srikanth, who had also finished second best at Gold Coast, too didn't break any sweat on his way to a 21-9, 21-12 win over Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama in men's singles.

Sen, a world championships bronze medallist, too advanced into the last eight with a 21-9, 21-16 win over Australia's Ying Xiang Lin, while Aakarshi Kashyap prevailed 21-2, 21-7 over Cyprus' Eva Kattirtzi to ease into the quarters.