CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia Win Gold; Anshu Bags Silver
Defending champion, Bajrang, was dominant from the word go against Canada's Lachlan Maurice in the men’s 65kg final
India's dominance as a wrestling powerhouse was on display as three of their wrestlers - Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia won gold, while Anshu Malik bagged silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.
Bajrang was dominant from the word go against Canada's Lachlan Maurice in the men’s 65kg final as he went on to bag his second CWG gold. Experienced wrestler Sakshi pinned her opponent, Canada's, Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez, to win 'by fall' in the women's 62kg final.
Deepak overthrew Pakistan's Muhammad Inam 3-0 in the 86kg final bout to finish on top. 20-year-old Anshu, on the other hand, bagged her first CWG medal after losing to Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye 3-7 in the women's 57kg wrestling final.
For India, wrestlers Divya Kakran (women’s 68kg) and Mohit Grewal (men’s 128kg) will feature in their respective bronze medal play-off bouts.
Bajrang Defends His Crown
Bajrang Punia beat Canada's Lachlan Maurice Mcneil in 9-2 in the men’s 65kg gold medal bout at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
This is Bajrang’s second gold at the Commonwealth Games, having won one already in 2018 at Gold Coast and a silver in the 2014 edition at Glasgow.
Earlier, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia showcased his dominance in the 65kg competition in which he did not concede a single point en route to the final.
The 28-year-old defending champion beat Naurau's Lowe Bingham and Mauritius' Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou 'by fall' before winning by technical superiority against England's Geroge Ramm in the semi-final.
Anshu Bags Maiden CWG Medal
Young wrestler Anshu Malik bagged silver medal after losing the 57kg wrestling final to Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye 3-7 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
This is the Indian wrestlers maiden medal at the Commonwealth Games. Anshu, who has taken rapid strides in her career, reached the women's 57kg final with similar dominance.
The 20-year-old won by technical superiority against Australia's Irene Symeonidis iand Sri Lanka's Nethmi Ahinsa Fernando Poruthotage in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively. It did not take Anshu much time to measure her opponents. Her trademark aggression and quality was too hot to handle for any of her rivals.
Sakshi Wins First CWG Gold
Sakshi Malik won her maiden CWG gold, defeating Canada's Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez and winning 'by fall' in the women's 62kg wrestling final.
Sakshi's technical superiority was no match for her Canadian opponent. For Sakshi Malik, who has been battling for relevance for long, it was an ideal opportunity to get some confidence back and she used it to optimum level in the 62kg contest.
She began by pinning home team wrestler Kelsey Barnes and followed that with a technical superiority win against Cameroon's Berthe Emilienne in the last-four encounter. In her two bouts, she did not concede a single point. Sakshi already has a bronze and silver in her CWG collection.
Deepak Punia Claims Gold
In a clash between neighbouring countries, India's Deepak Punia got the better of Pakistan's Muhammad Inam 3-0 to grab gold in the 86kg wrestling final.
Earlier, Deepak Punia did not look his dominant and quick self but still won his bouts without giving a point to his rivals.
The wrestler from Chhara village began with technical superiority win over Matthew Clay Oxenham from New Zealand and beat Canada's Alexander Moore 3-1 in the semi-final.
Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal Play for Bronze
Divya Kakran though got a tough draw as she found Tokyo Olympic silver medallist and 11-time African champion Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria.
The first round was worth a final though Divya was outplayed by the formidable Nigerian. The Asian Games bronze medallist won her repechage round against Blandine Nyeh Ngiri by fall. She will now face Tonga's Cocker Lemalie Tiger Lily in the bronze play-off.
Also fighting for bronze will be Mohit Grewal (125kg), who won against Cyprus' Alexios Kaouslidis 10-1 but lost his semifinal to Canada's Amarveer Dhesi by technical superiority. He is up against Jamaica's Aaron Anthony Johnson.
(With inputs from PTI)
