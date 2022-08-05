CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia Win Gold; Anshu Bags Silver

India's dominance as a wrestling powerhouse was on display as three of their wrestlers - Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia won gold, while Anshu Malik bagged silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

Bajrang was dominant from the word go against Canada's Lachlan Maurice in the men’s 65kg final as he went on to bag his second CWG gold. Experienced wrestler Sakshi pinned her opponent, Canada's, Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez, to win 'by fall' in the women's 62kg final.

Deepak overthrew Pakistan's Muhammad Inam 3-0 in the 86kg final bout to finish on top. 20-year-old Anshu, on the other hand, bagged her first CWG medal after losing to Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye 3-7 in the women's 57kg wrestling final.