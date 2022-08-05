CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik Win Wrestling Gold, Anshu Bags Silver

Bajrang Punia defended his crown, Sakshi Malik won her maiden Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold while young Anshu Malik bagged silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

The defending champion, Bajrang was dominant from the word go against Canada's Lachlan Maurice in the men’s 65kg final as he went on to win his second gold in the quadrennial event.

Meanwhile, experienced wrestler Sakshi pinned her opponent Canada's Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez to win 'by fall' in the women's 62kg final.

20-year-old Anshu, on the other hand, bagged her first CWG medal after losing to Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye 3-7 in the women's 57kg wrestling final.