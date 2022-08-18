I Felt Alone in a Room Full of People: Kohli on Importance of Mental Well-being

Kohli also offered a tip to young athletes, saying it's important to keep in touch with one's inner self and allocate time to rest and recover from the pressures of the sport.



"My tips to aspiring athletes would be that yes, physical fitness and focus on recovery are the key to being a good athlete, but at the same time, it is crucial to consistently keep in touch with your inner self," the batter said.



"I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to. So, take out time for yourself and reconnect with your core self. If you lose that connection, it wouldn't take very long for other things to crumble around you.