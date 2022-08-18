Zimbabwe vs India 1st ODI: KL Rahul Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First

Despite missing many of their superstars, India have named a formidable playing XI for his match. Deepak Chahar returns after an injury, while Sanju Samson has also got a place in the team.

"We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it's an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries," the Indian skipper said after the toss.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.